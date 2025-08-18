Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members partner with local authorities to render life-saving aid in multiple incidents [Image 1 of 2]

    Guard members partner with local authorities to render life-saving aid in multiple incidents

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Joint Task Force DC

    (From left) U.S. Army Sgt. Russell Dozier, Spc. Nichalos Garrison, and Staff Sgt. Zachery Graham, assigned to the 4th Battalion,118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard stand together during a patrol of the Washington Metro in Washington, D.C. Aug. 23, 2025. The team provided immediate assistance to a civilian who was struck by a train as they were patrolling the metro Aug. 20, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission to providing critical mission support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 19:22
    Photo ID: 9273770
    VIRIN: 250823-Z-NH807-1053
    Resolution: 3771x2514
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    South Carolina National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    dcsafe

