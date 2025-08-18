Guard members partner with local authorities to render life-saving aid in multiple incidents

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) U.S. Army Sgt. Russell Dozier, Spc. Nichalos Garrison, and Staff Sgt. Zachery Graham, assigned to the 4th Battalion,118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard stand together during a patrol of the Washington Metro in Washington, D.C. Aug. 23, 2025. The team provided immediate assistance to a civilian who was struck by a train as they were patrolling the metro Aug. 20, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission to providing critical mission support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)