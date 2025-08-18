Guard members partner with local authorities to render life-saving aid in multiple incidents

Photo By Sgt. Ian Doyle | (From right) U.S. Army Sergeant Jay Whited, Specialist Elias Figueroa, and Corporal...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ian Doyle | (From right) U.S. Army Sergeant Jay Whited, Specialist Elias Figueroa, and Corporal Cynthia Fowler, assigned to the 372nd Military Police Battalion, District of Columbia Army National Guard Soldiers, stand together outside of the D.C. National Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Aug 23, 2025. The team helped provide life-saving aid to a local resident while on a joint patrol with the Amtrack Police Department Aug. 15. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force and are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Doyle) see less | View Image Page

“It was chaotic—people were running and screaming,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Graham, a member of the South Carolina National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force – District of Columbia.



Moments earlier, a man had been struck by a train and thrown across a Washington Metro platform in Washington, D.C., Aug. 20. Graham and his fellow Soldiers, all members of the 4th Battalion, 118 Infantry Regiment, immediately secured the scene, called 911, and assisted local first responders in rendering first aid, ultimately reviving the man to the point that he was conscious and moving when EMTs transported him.



“Everybody was panicking but able to keep a clear head and make the phone call to 911 to get an ambulance on the way,” said U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Garrison who was on patrol with Graham at the New York Avenue-Florida Avenue-Gallaudet University Washington Metro Station. “Our presence was important for getting him help as quickly as possible.”



This was one of several life-threatening incidents in the past week where members of the task force were first on the scene to provide aid to local citizens and assist local authorities.



In an event at Union Station, two D.C. Army National Guard military police officers were conducting a joint patrol with the Amtrack Police Department Aug. 15 when they encountered an unconscious man.



“He was having what appeared to be a pretty serious episode, and looked like he might be dying. It did not look good, but we helped [resuscitate him] and get him into an ambulance,” said Sgt. Jay Whited, a team leader assigned to the 372nd Military Police Battalion.



The APD suspected the man was experiencing an narcotic overdose and asked the Guard members to help secure the scene and the man while they administered naloxone (often referred to as Narcan), said Whited.

Whited then radioed for his medic, Spc. Elias Figueroa, to perform a medical evaluation. Figueroa is also a third-year civilian medical student and has responded to several different medical incidents while assigned to the task force. Before Figueroa could complete an evaluation, the man regained consciousness, was disoriented, and nearly ran into traffic. However, the Guard members were able to pull him to safety at the request of local authorities, said Whited.



“We are pretty uniquely positioned here, like all National Guard units, but even more so because it’s D.C. and it’s so small,” said Whited. “We are uniquely experienced as well, and we integrate with local agencies well because we have done it so many times.”



In addition to the metro incidents, Guard members intervened during the assault of a U.S. Park Police officer, alerted the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to a man brandishing a knife and making verbal threats at the Waterfront Washington Metro Station, and helped the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration locate a missing child at the southwest waterfront.



"The members of the District of Columbia National Guard are highly trained and capable of assisting our interagency partners to keep our district safe," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, interim commanding general, D.C. National Guard.



About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the JTF-DC, providing critical support to the MPD in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.