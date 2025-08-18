U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jaiden Ramos, a network communication systems specialist, assigned to 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, representing 2nd Signal Brigade, participates in a 12-mile ruck march on day four of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)