U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, representing the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, participates in a 12-mile ruck march on day four of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9273427
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-IR446-1009
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|17.19 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck March [Image 13 of 13], by PV2 Kadence Connors