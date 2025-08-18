Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck March [Image 10 of 13]

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck March

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, representing the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, participates in a 12-mile ruck march on day four of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 05:52
    Photo ID: 9273427
    VIRIN: 250823-A-IR446-1009
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 17.19 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck March [Image 13 of 13], by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

