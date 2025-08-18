U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Joaquin Salmon, a unit supply specialist, assigned to 5-7 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, representing 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, participates in a 12-mile ruck march on day four of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)