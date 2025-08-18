Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Bridge Watch [Image 4 of 4]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    250701-N-YO707-1156

    Quartermaster 1st Class Jeremy Kowalski from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, conducts a time check aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting the Surigao straits in the Philippine Sea, July 1, 2025. Fitzgerald, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 03:04
    Photo ID: 9273390
    VIRIN: 250701-N-YO707-1156
    Resolution: 3238x2159
    Size: 874.42 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Bridge Watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fitzgerald
    deployment
    US Navy

