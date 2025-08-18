USS Fitzgerald Bridge Watch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-YO707-1149



Lt. j.g. Leah Gonzales, Ensign Kathleen Roland and Seaman Marcus Robinson locate a surface contact aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting the Surigao straits in the Philippine Sea, July 1, 2025. Fitzgerald, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)