USS Fitzgerald Bridge Watch

250701-N-YO707-1093



Lt. j.g. Erin Gravette from Newport News, Virginia, stands watch as helmsman safety officer the aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting Surigao straits in Philippine Sea, July 1, 2025. Fitzgerald, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)