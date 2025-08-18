Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250820-N-XM644-1039 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ryan Doss, from Polson, Mont., cleans the inside of an M4 assault rifle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). NE25 is an exercise, led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)