    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250820-N-XM644-1022 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Daniel Vallejo, from Lebanon, Pa., demonstrates how to adjust the straps on a Reeves sleeve aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). NE25 is an exercise, led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 00:31
    Photo ID: 9273331
    VIRIN: 250820-N-XM644-1022
    Resolution: 2869x4303
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], by SA Hannah Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Lincoln Nation
    U.S. Navy

