250820-N-XM644-1016 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2025) Machinery Repairman Fireman Aidan Ray, from Buffalo, N.Y., measures a monel seat ring on a lathe aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). NE25 is an exercise, led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 00:31
|Photo ID:
|9273329
|VIRIN:
|250820-N-XM644-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|950.24 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SA Hannah Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.