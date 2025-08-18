250607-N-YO707-1503
Lt. j.g. Hunter Greenhill, from New York, New York, warns other ships in the area while conducting live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during independent deployer certification exercises off the coast of Southern California, June 7, 2025. IDCERTEX is Fitzgerald’s final evaluation and certification before deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9273097
|VIRIN:
|250607-N-YO707-1503
|Resolution:
|4098x2732
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Fitz Daily Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.