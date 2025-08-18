Fitz Daily Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Kathleen Roland, from Fairfield, Connecticut, uses an alidade to determine the bearing of a surface contact from the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while conducting independent deployer certification exercises off the coast of Southern California, June 7, 2025. IDCERTEX is Fitzgerald’s final evaluation and certification before deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)