    Fitz Daily Ops [Image 1 of 4]

    Fitz Daily Ops

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    250607-N-YO707-1497

    Ensign Kathleen Roland, from Fairfield, Connecticut, uses an alidade to determine the bearing of a surface contact from the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while conducting independent deployer certification exercises off the coast of Southern California, June 7, 2025. IDCERTEX is Fitzgerald’s final evaluation and certification before deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 17:27
    Photo ID: 9273095
    VIRIN: 250607-N-YO707-1497
    Resolution: 2924x4386
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Fitz Daily Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitzgerald
    IDCERTEX
    deployment
    US Navy

