Fitz Daily Ops

250607-N-YO707-1500



Seaman Francis Trent, from Port St. Lucia, Florida, relays ships direction and speed to conning officer on watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while conducting independent deployer certification exercises off the coast of Southern California, June 7, 2025. IDCERTEX is Fitzgerald’s final evaluation and certification before deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)