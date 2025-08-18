250821-N-GU344-2136 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2025) - Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC) on Aug. 21, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9272568
|VIRIN:
|250821-N-GU344-2136
|Resolution:
|6698x4465
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
This work, Naturalization Ceremony at RTC [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.