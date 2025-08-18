Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC [Image 7 of 10]

    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Suits 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250821-N-GU344-2169 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2025) - Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC) on Aug. 21, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)

    Recruit Training Command
    Great Lakes
    Recruit Memorial Chapel
    ceremony
    Naturalization
    RTC

