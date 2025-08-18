Naturalization Ceremony at RTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250821-N-GU344-2175 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2025) - Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC) on Aug. 21, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)