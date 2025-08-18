Northern Edge 2025: AWACS

An E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron launches from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for exercise Northern Edge 2025, Aug. 19, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
