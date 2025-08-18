Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 2025: AWACS [Image 5 of 5]

    Northern Edge 2025: AWACS

    JOINT BASE ELEMNDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    An E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2025, for exercise Northern Edge 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 12:49
    Photo ID: 9272181
    VIRIN: 250819-F-LX373-1123
    Resolution: 4554x3036
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELEMNDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2025: AWACS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    NorthernEdge
    PACAF
    NorthernEdge25
    NE25

