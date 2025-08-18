Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Sill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier of the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment receives a coin from Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George during a recognition ceremony at Kerwin Auditorium, Snow Hall, Fort Sill, Aug. 21, 2025. The ceremony honored Soldiers for their contributions during a 15-month deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Jao'Torey Johnson)