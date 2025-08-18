A U.S. Soldier of the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment receives a coin from Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George during a recognition ceremony at Kerwin Auditorium, Snow Hall, Fort Sill, Aug. 21, 2025. The ceremony honored Soldiers for their contributions during a 15-month deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Jao'Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 11:15
|Photo ID:
|9272081
|VIRIN:
|250821-A-VZ160-1003
|Resolution:
|7650x5464
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Sill [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.