Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Sill

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George speaks with U.S. Rep. Tom Cole outside Snow Hall at Fort Sill, Aug. 21, 2025, prior to a coin presentation recognizing Soldiers of the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Jao'Torey Johnson)