Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Sill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Castello, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, welcomes U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma outside Snow Hall, Aug. 21, 2025. Cole later joined senior Army leaders in presenting coins to Soldiers of the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment for their recent deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Jao'Torey Johnson)