    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Sill [Image 1 of 10]

    Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    U.S Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Castello, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, welcomes U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma outside Snow Hall, Aug. 21, 2025. Cole later joined senior Army leaders in presenting coins to Soldiers of the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment for their recent deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Jao'Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9272072
    VIRIN: 250821-A-VZ160-1002
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CSA
    Fort Sill
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    SMA
    Congressman
    4-3 ADA

