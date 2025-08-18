Task Force Saber Troopers Sharpen Readiness Through Combat Lifesaver Training

Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, participated in the Combat Lifesaver course, which trains Soldiers to provide emergency medical care in a combat environment. These lifesaving skills ensure Soldiers can treat casualties quickly, keep troops in the fight, and strengthen overall readiness and lethality.
|08.22.2025
|08.22.2025 09:31
|9271836
|250822-Z-PH391-2384
|4480x5798
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|7
|1
