Task Force Saber Troopers Sharpen Readiness Through Combat Lifesaver Training

Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany - Capt. Bradley Martin and 1st Lt. Antonio Hernandez, U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and supporting the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission, participated in the Combat Lifesaver course, which trains Soldiers to provide emergency medical care in a combat environment. These lifesaving skills ensure Soldiers can treat casualties quickly, keep troops in the fight, and strengthen overall readiness and lethality.
