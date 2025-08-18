Task Force Saber Troopers Sharpen Readiness Through Combat Lifesaver Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany - Capt. Bradley Martin and 1st Lt. Antonio Hernandez, U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, participated in the Combat Lifesaver course, which trains Soldiers to provide emergency medical care in a combat environment. These lifesaving skills ensure Soldiers can treat casualties quickly, keep troops in the fight, and strengthen overall readiness and lethality.