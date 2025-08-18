Strengthening U.S. Navy, JMSDF Interoperability Through Consolidated Cargo Replenishment at-Sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mashū-class replenishment ship JS Ōmi (AOE-426) breaks away from Military Sealift Command’s commercial charter motor tanker Stena Imperative after a consolidated cargo replenishment at sea west of Kyushu, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. Stena Imperative is one of a few commercial oil tankers that has been chartered and outfitted to pump fuel to combat logistics force ships at sea. (Courtesy photo)

