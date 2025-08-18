Strengthening U.S. Navy, JMSDF Interoperability Through Consolidated Cargo Replenishment at-Sea

Courtesy Photo | Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mashū-class replenishment ship JS Ōmi (AOE-426)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mashū-class replenishment ship JS Ōmi (AOE-426) connects to Military Sealift Command’s commercial charter motor tanker Stena Imperative during a consolidated cargo replenishment at sea west of Kyushu, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. Stena Imperative is one of a few commercial oil tankers that has been chartered and outfitted to pump fuel to combat logistics force ships at sea. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) commercial charter motor tanker (MT) Stena Imperative conducted ships qualification training (SQT) with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) oiler JS Ōmi (AOE-426), culminating in a consolidated cargo replenishment at-sea (CONSOL), west of Kyushu, Japan, Aug. 12-15, 2025.



A CONSOL refers to the process when an MSC tanker conducts underway refueling and cargo transfer to combat logistics force (CLF) ships at sea. SQT is the certification confirming a ship is fully trained and equipped to safely receive fuel from U.S. Naval replenishment vessels. SQT is conducted through pier-side dry-run connection training between the ships.



“By conducting CONSOL operations with our allies and partners, MSC vessels not only extend the endurance of naval forces at sea, but also build the interoperability that turns combined fleets into a truly lethal and unified combat force,” said U.S. Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, MSC Far East. “Interoperability forged through CONSOL is a force multiplier, transforming logistics into a decisive advantage that underwrites combat power in contested seas.”



The training builds upon a previous SQT iterations between a U.S. Navy commercial oiler and a JMSDF oiler. The ability of a JMSDF tanker to CONSOL allows them to carry fuel out to the fleet, and provide underway replenishment of fuel, fleet cargo, and stores to customer ships at sea, increasing capacity in the Indo-Pacific region.



“At MSC Far East, we are committed to certifying as many vessels as possible under the CONSOL program because we believe in this initiative and recognize that demand will only continue to grow,” said Peter P. Bok, marine transportation specialist, MSC Far East. “These CONSOL-capable vessels are a vital resource for supporting the U.S. Navy and our allies during critical operations, and I see this effort as a meaningful way to help ensure our service members return safely to their families.”



The training began in port on board Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan where both crews participated in pier side training: deploying, retrieving and re-deploying the fuel lines between the two ships while in port.



On the final day, both ships, while underway, connected at sea and transferred fuel in a successful certification.



“By achieving CONSOL certification, CLF ships provide a critical logistics link that allows U.S. and allied naval forces to remain on station longer and operate as a truly interoperable team,” said Bok. “It’s a capability that directly enhances coalition endurance, readiness, and overall combat effectiveness.”



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.