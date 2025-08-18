Strengthening U.S. Navy, JMSDF Interoperability Through Consolidated Cargo Replenishment at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Sealift Command’s commercial charter motor tanker Stena Imperative disconnects fuel lines from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mashū-class replenishment ship JS Ōmi (AOE-426) during a consolidated cargo replenishment at sea west of Kyushu, Japan, Aug. 15, 2025. Stena Imperative is one of a few commercial oil tankers that has been chartered and outfitted to pump fuel to combat logistics force ships at sea. (Courtesy photo)