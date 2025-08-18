Able Company Masters Advanced Rifle Marksmanship in Grafenwoehr

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Able Company paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted advanced rifle marksmanship training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 30, 2025.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade, forward deployed across Italy and Germany, is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert)