Able Company paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted advanced rifle marksmanship training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 30, 2025.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade, forward deployed across Italy and Germany, is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9271740
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-XS753-5754
|Resolution:
|1066x1600
|Size:
|218.49 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Able Company Masters Advanced Rifle Marksmanship in Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ahkeli Rembert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.