    Able Company Masters Advanced Rifle Marksmanship in Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 5]

    Able Company Masters Advanced Rifle Marksmanship in Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Able Company paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted advanced rifle marksmanship training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 30, 2025.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade, forward deployed across Italy and Germany, is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 06:40
    Photo ID: 9271742
    VIRIN: 250630-A-XY121-5099
    Resolution: 1066x1600
    Size: 271.45 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    This work, Able Company Masters Advanced Rifle Marksmanship in Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ahkeli Rembert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

