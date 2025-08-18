Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters August 2025 [Image 23 of 23]

    NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters August 2025

    GREECE

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 19, 2025) Irene Trypa, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a certificate in recognition of 15 years of service in the government of the United States of America, from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Aug. 19, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 06:31
    Photo ID: 9271710
    VIRIN: 250819-N-NO067-2246
    Resolution: 4986x3989
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters August 2025 [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

