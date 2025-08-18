NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 19, 2025) Sailors and personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives awards and recognitions from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Aug. 19, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 06:31
|Photo ID:
|9271709
|VIRIN:
|250819-N-NO067-2252
|Resolution:
|7267x4088
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters August 2025 [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.