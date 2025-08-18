NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters August 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 19, 2025) Evangelia Agapitou, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a certificate in recognition of 10 years of service in the government of the United States of America, from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Aug. 19, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)