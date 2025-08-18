USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Conducts a Port Visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo with senior Sri Lankan defense officials on the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) during a tour, Aug. 16, 2025. Santa Barbara conducted a port visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka while on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to strengthen partnerships in the South Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alexander Klee)