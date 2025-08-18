Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Conducts a Port Visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Conducts a Port Visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka

    COLOMBO, SRI LANKA

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Camillia Nguyen 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo with senior Sri Lankan defense officials on the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) during a tour, Aug. 16, 2025. Santa Barbara conducted a port visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka while on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to strengthen partnerships in the South Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alexander Klee)

    This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Conducts a Port Visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Camillia Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Santa Barbara Conducts First-Ever Visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka

    DESRON7
    LCS32
    partnership

