USS Santa Barbara Conducts First-Ever Visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Aug. 22, 2025) -- The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) conducted its first-ever port visit to Colombo, Aug. 16-21. During their time in port, the crew hosted senior Sri Lankan officials aboard to display the combat capabilities of the LCS mission set and strengthen the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership, Aug. 16.

Santa Barbara hosted U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, U.S. Senior Defense Official and Defense Attache Army Lt. Col. Matthew House and senior Sri Lankan government and military leaders including: Deputy Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. (ret.) Aruna Jayasekara, Sri Lankan Secretary of Defense Air Vice Marshal (ret.) Sampath Thuyacontha, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Adm. Kanchana Banagoda and Sri Lanka Navy Chief of Staff Rear Adm. Damian Fernando, along with their accompanying spouses.

“The arrival of the USS Santa Barbara – a littoral combat ship built for speed, agility, and advanced operations – is more than just a port call. It reflects the strong and growing relationship between our nations,” said Chung. “For over 75 years, the United States and Sri Lanka have worked together to advance shared goals of economic prosperity, security, and stability.”

Aboard the ship, distinguished guests visited the mission bay, galley, hangar bay, flight deck and pilot house. Guests had the opportunity to view an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21.

This port visit marks the first-ever conducted by Santa Barbara to Sri Lanka, and follows past port visits such as the 2024 port visit by Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). The port visit reflects the U.S. Navy’s commitment to strengthening regional partnerships in South Asia to address maritime concerns and ensure regional stability.

“We are grateful for every opportunity to engage with our partners in South and Southeast Asia,” said Capt. Matt Cox, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. “We are especially excited for Santa Barbara’s first-ever port call to Colombo. This shared opportunity was crucial in strengthening our partnership with Sri Lanka.”

Santa Barbara is rotationally assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations under operational and tactical control of Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76 Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT (Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training).

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2025 Date Posted: 08.22.2025 02:34 Story ID: 546224 Location: COLOMBO, LK Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Santa Barbara Conducts First-Ever Visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, by LTJG Camillia Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.