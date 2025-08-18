KMEP 25.2 | Naval Integrated Small Team CQB Tactics Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Adam Sullivan with EOD Mobile Unit One, EOD Group One, forward-deployed with Commander, Task Group 75.1, clears a building during naval integrated small team close quarters battle tactics training at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility during Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.2 on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, July 29, 2025. KMEP is a semiannual bilateral exercise that brings together ROK and U.S. Marine Corps units to enhance combined capabilities and combat readiness, strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance, and reinforce regional stability and deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific. Sullivan is a native of Rhode Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Paley Fenner)