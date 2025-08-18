Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMEP 25.2 | Naval Integrated Small Team CQB Tactics Training [Image 9 of 14]

    KMEP 25.2 | Naval Integrated Small Team CQB Tactics Training

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Paley Fenner 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jake Lyons, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, clears a room during naval integrated small team close quarters battle tactics training at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility during Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.2 on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, July 29, 2025. KMEP is a semiannual bilateral exercise that brings together ROK and U.S. Marine Corps units to enhance combined capabilities and combat readiness, strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance, and reinforce regional stability and deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific. Lyons is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Paley Fenner)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 22:38
    Photo ID: 9271182
    VIRIN: 250729-M-YW540-1289
    Resolution: 4178x2787
    Size: 835.11 KB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, KMEP 25.2 | Naval Integrated Small Team CQB Tactics Training [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Paley Fenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MLG
    CQB
    KMEP
    EOD
    Naval Integrated
    CTG 75

