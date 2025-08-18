KMEP 25.2 | Naval Integrated Small Team CQB Tactics Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ramone Yazzie, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, detains a simulated unarmed combative during naval integrated small team close quarters battle tactics training at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility during Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.2 on Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, July 29, 2025. KMEP is a semiannual bilateral exercise that brings together ROK and U.S. Marine Corps units to enhance combined capabilities and combat readiness, strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance, and reinforce regional stability and deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific. Lyons is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Paley Fenner)