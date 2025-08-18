15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications Node During Staff Planning Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Donya Grady, a satellite operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force establishes rapid response communications during a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The communications detachment exercised expeditionary capabilities and procedures to setup and maintain communications from an austere environment. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens.. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)