15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications Node During Staff Planning Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Clyde Swadener, a network chief with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, sits in an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during rapid response communications training as part of a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The communications detachment exercised expeditionary capabilities and procedures to setup and maintain communications from an austere environment. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Brian Knowles) (This photo was taken in color and converted to black and white.)