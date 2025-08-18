Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications Node During Staff Planning Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications Node During Staff Planning Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, sets up a communication network during rapid response communications training part of a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The communications detachment exercised expeditionary capabilities and procedures to setup and maintain communications from an austere environment. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 21:26
    Photo ID: 9271110
    VIRIN: 250819-M-FG738-1124
    Resolution: 7008x3942
    Size: 20.5 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications Node During Staff Planning Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ospreys
    Training
    Communication
    USMC
    15th MEU

