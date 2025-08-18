SD Meets with DC National Guard Troops at DC Armory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, General Counsel of the Department of Defense Earl Matthews, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Colby Jenkins, and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Derrick Anderson pose for a photo with National Guard troops activated to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)