Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks to National Guard troops activated to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9270872
|VIRIN:
|250821-D-PM193-1086
|Resolution:
|5306x3537
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SD Meets with DC National Guard Troops at DC Armory [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.