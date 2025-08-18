Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Meets with DC National Guard Troops at DC Armory [Image 4 of 14]

    SD Meets with DC National Guard Troops at DC Armory

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks to National Guard troops activated to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 19:29
    Photo ID: 9270875
    VIRIN: 250821-D-PM193-1142
    Resolution: 5743x3829
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    SECDEFHegseth
    Hegseth
    National Guard
    DC

