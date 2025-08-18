Best Medic Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medics ruck together during the second day of the Best Medic Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. During the competition, Soldiers from across the command navigated a challenging series of events that pushed the competitors' physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)