Best Medic Competition 2025

U.S. Army Pfc. Andrew Sitz, assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, ruck marches during the second day of the Best Medic Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. During the competition, Soldiers from across the command navigated a challenging series of events that pushed the competitors' physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)
|08.19.2025
|08.21.2025 19:27
|9270866
|250819-F-WX052-3016
|4432x2955
|6.72 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|1
|0
