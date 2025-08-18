Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Medic Competition 2025 [Image 15 of 17]

    Best Medic Competition 2025

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Army medics conduct a ruck march during the third day of the Best Medic Competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. During the competition, Soldiers from across the command navigated a challenging series of events that pushed the competitors' physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    11th Airborne Division
    JBER
    Best Medic Competition
    Alaska

