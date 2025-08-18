U.S. and Panama strengthen CBRNE readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian first responders and security forces listen during a classroom session at a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) radiation detection, monitoring, and equipment maintenance subject matter expert exchange in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 20, 2025. The exchange, led by the Missouri National Guard, builds interoperability and shares best practices with the Panama Fire Department (Bomberos de Panamá), the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC), the National Border Service (SENAFRONT), and the National Aeronaval Service (Aeronaval). (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)