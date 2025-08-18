Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Panama strengthen CBRNE readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. and Panama strengthen CBRNE readiness

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. William Dupire, with the 3175th Chemical Company, Missouri National Guard, demonstrates Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during CBRNE classroom instruction in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 20, 2025. The exchange deepened U.S.–Panama cooperation through hands-on drills and common procedures so partner agencies can respond side-by-side to real-world CBRNE incidents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9270280
    VIRIN: 250820-F-SN602-3422
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. and Panama strengthen CBRNE readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

