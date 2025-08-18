U.S. and Panama strengthen CBRNE readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. William Dupire, with the 3175th Chemical Company, Missouri National Guard, demonstrates Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during CBRNE classroom instruction in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 20, 2025. The exchange deepened U.S.–Panama cooperation through hands-on drills and common procedures so partner agencies can respond side-by-side to real-world CBRNE incidents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)