U.S. Army Sgt. William Dupire, with the 3175th Chemical Company, Missouri National Guard, demonstrates Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during CBRNE classroom instruction in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 20, 2025. The exchange deepened U.S.–Panama cooperation through hands-on drills and common procedures so partner agencies can respond side-by-side to real-world CBRNE incidents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9270280
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-SN602-3422
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Panama strengthen CBRNE readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.